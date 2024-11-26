We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Vodafone Group (VOD - Free Report) . VOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Investors should also note that VOD holds a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VOD's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.54. Over the last 12 months, VOD's PEG has been as high as 3.36 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.99.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VOD's P/B ratio of 0.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.80. Within the past 52 weeks, VOD's P/B has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.36.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Vodafone Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VOD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.