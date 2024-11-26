Back to top

Software Stocks & ETFs: Next Big AI Opportunity?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the biggest investment theme over the past couple of years, as it rapidly transforms numerous industries. Investors are eager to identify the winners of the ongoing AI gold rush.

Semiconductor stocks have been among the most obvious beneficiaries. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , the designer of the most sophisticated AI GPUs, have risen over 700% in the past two years. Now, many investors are searching for the next big opportunities in other areas.

The software sector appears poised to benefit from an explosion of AI use cases, driven by the widespread adoption of generative AI technology.

“The AI revolution is accelerating, and now it’s the software sector that will benefit from the use-case phase of AI, set to be primetime in 2025,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

While many software stocks have surged in recent weeks, the rally in semiconductor stocks has stalled. In addition to stretched valuations, semiconductor stocks face potential headwinds from tariffs and trade tensions under the new administration.

Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR - Free Report) jumped to a record high after the company reported better-than-expected results and raised its outlook, citing strong demand in the U.S. for its AI software.

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW - Free Report) surged over 32% in its best trading day ever after the data analytics software maker reported excellent results.

To learn more about the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.

Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) , AppLovin (APP - Free Report) and MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) are among the top holdings in these ETFs.


