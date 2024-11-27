Should BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (
BKLC Quick Quote BKLC - Free Report) was launched on 04/09/2020, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Bny Mellon. It has amassed assets over $3.10 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.18%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 28.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) accounts for about 6.70% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 33.9% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
BKLC seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE GBS UNITED STATES 500 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Solactive GBS United States 500 Index intends to track the performance of the largest 500 companies from the US stock market and is based on the Solactive Global Benchmark Series.
The ETF has added about 28.29% so far this year and is up about 34.47% in the last one year (as of 11/27/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $86.43 and $114.96.
The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 17.94% for the trailing three-year period. With about 510 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, BKLC is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $572.10 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $627.67 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
