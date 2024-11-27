Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amazon (AMZN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AMZN crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of AMZN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that AMZN could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account AMZN's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 16 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch AMZN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today