Has Amphenol (APH) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Amphenol (APH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amphenol is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, APH has returned 47.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 29.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amphenol is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) . The stock is up 87.5% year-to-date.
For Guidewire Software, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 46.6% so far this year, so APH is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Guidewire Software falls under the Business - Software Services industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.2%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Amphenol and Guidewire Software as they attempt to continue their solid performance.