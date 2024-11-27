We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BrightSphere Investment Group is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BSIG has returned 63.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 27% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Camden National (CAC - Free Report) . The stock is up 27.1% year-to-date.
For Camden National, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.1% so far this year, so BSIG is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Camden National falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 78 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BrightSphere Investment Group and Camden National as they attempt to continue their solid performance.