Are Medical Stocks Lagging ADMA Biologics (ADMA) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adma Biologics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1022 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ADMA has moved about 382.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.5%. This shows that Adma Biologics is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.1%.
For Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 236.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 504 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.3% so far this year, so ADMA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 170-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved -3.9% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Adma Biologics and Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.