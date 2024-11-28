See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
American Beacon Small Cap Value Y(ABSYX - Free Report) has a 0.86% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. ABSYX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth I(SBLYX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. SBLYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.51% over the last five years, SBLYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value I(TRMIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRMIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. TRMIX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 14.38% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.