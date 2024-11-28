We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Cava Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CAVA has moved about 228.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 28.3% on average. This shows that Cava Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 69.9%.
For Williams-Sonoma, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.8% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Williams-Sonoma, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #220. The industry has moved +25.7% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cava Group and Williams-Sonoma as they could maintain their solid performance.