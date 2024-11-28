Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Cava Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 17.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CAVA has moved about 228.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 28.3% on average. This shows that Cava Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 69.9%.

For Williams-Sonoma, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.8% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Williams-Sonoma, however, belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #220. The industry has moved +25.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cava Group and Williams-Sonoma as they could maintain their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors