Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Brown Advisory WMC Strategic European Equity & Income Adviser(BAHAX - Free Report) . BAHAX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund option, and these funds tend to invest their assets in stocks across the European continent, including countries such as Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.45%, management fee of 0.9%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.39%.
American Funds Mutual F1(AMFFX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. AMFFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. AMFFX, with annual returns of 10.68% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities(FDMLX - Free Report) : 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FDMLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.48% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.