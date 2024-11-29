See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio C(GAITX - Free Report) : 1.08% expense ratio and 0% management fee. GAITX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. GAITX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.34%.
JPMorgan Intrepid Value Fund C(JIVCX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JIVCX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.94%, expense ratio of 1.23% and management fee of 0.3%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
PGIM Jennison Small Company Z(PSCZX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.67%. Five year annual return: 12.74%. PSCZX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.