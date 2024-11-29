We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Allstate (ALL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allstate (ALL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Allstate is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allstate is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALL's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ALL has returned 48.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 25.6%. As we can see, Allstate is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.6%.
For Credicorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Allstate is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.9% so far this year, so ALL is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +12.6% year to date.
Allstate and Credicorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.