Is OppFi (OPFI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. OppFi Inc. (OPFI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
OppFi Inc. is one of 303 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OppFi Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPFI's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, OPFI has moved about 55.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 36% on average. This means that OppFi Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 108.6%.
The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 30.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, OppFi Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.9% this year, meaning that OPFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Payoneer Global Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 162 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +66.6%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track OppFi Inc. and Payoneer Global Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.