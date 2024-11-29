We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cinemark (CNK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cinemark Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cinemark Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's full-year earnings has moved 48.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CNK has gained about 142.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 14.5%. This means that Cinemark Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.6%.
In Carnival's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.2% this year, meaning that CNK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Carnival is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Cinemark Holdings and Carnival. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.