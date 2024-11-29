We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging Byd Co. (BYDDY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Byd Co., Ltd. is one of 102 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BYDDY has gained about 20.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is General Motors (GM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 54.5% year-to-date.
For General Motors, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.1% so far this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, General Motors falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #191. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.1%.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Byd Co., Ltd. and General Motors. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.