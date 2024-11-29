Why Is Silgan (SLGN) Up 11% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Silgan Holdings (
SLGN Quick Quote SLGN - Free Report) . Shares have added about 11% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Silgan due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Silgan Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increase 4% Y/Y
Silgan reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share in third-quarter 2024, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.23. However, the bottom line rose 4% year over year and was within the company’s guidance of $1.20-$1.30.
Including one-time items, earnings were 93 cents per share compared with $1.02 in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues decreased 3.2% year over year to $1.75 billion from the prior-year quarter’s $1.80 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. SLGN’s Q3 Costs & Margins
In third-quarter 2024, the cost of goods sold decreased 4.3% year over year to $1.45 billion. The gross profit rose 2.6% to $293 million. The gross margin was 16.8% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 15.9%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $106 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $84 million. The company reported an operating income of $167 million in the quarter compared with $194 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating profit was $206 million in the third quarter of 2024, 4.4% lower than $214 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 11.8% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.9%. Silgan’s Q3 Segmental Performances
Revenues in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment rose 1% year over year to $564 million in the third quarter. The upside was driven by higher volume/mix, and double-digit improvement and record volume in dispensing products, partially offset by the pass-through of lower raw material costs.
The operating income for the segment was $75 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with $78 million in third-quarter 2023. The Metal Containers segment’s revenues in the quarter declined 7% year over year to $1.02 billion. The downside was led by unfavorable pricing and mix due to the contractual pass-through of lower raw material costs and a significantly less favorable mix. The segment’s operating income in the quarter under review was $89 million, down 18.9% from the prior-year quarter. In the Custom Containers segment, revenues were $159 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $149 million. Operating income rose 59.8% year over year to $17 million. SLGN’s 2024 Outlook
Silgan expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share between $3.55 and $3.65, narrowing from the previously mentioned $3.55-$3.75. The company anticipates the volume/mix in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment and volumes in Custom Containers to be higher than the 2023 reported levels. However, volumes in the Metal Containers segment are expected to be stable compared with the 2023 reported levels.
For fourth-quarter 2024, SLGN anticipates adjusted EPS of 78-88 cents. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision flatlined during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Silgan has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Silgan has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
