Why Is Fortive (FTV) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fortive (
FTV Quick Quote FTV - Free Report) . Shares have added about 11.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fortive due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Fortive Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Fortive reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year.
Revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $1.54 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Core revenues rose 1% year over year.
The year-over-year improvement in the top line was driven by continued momentum in Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS) along with the orders growth across all segments.
The software business segment experienced high single-digit growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR), while hardware orders were significantly bolstered by subsidiaries Fluke and Tektronix. Fluke introduced five major products in September, leading to a notable increase in orders across most regions. Meanwhile, investments in AI applications are fueling Tektronix’s expansion.
The company raised guidance for 2024 expecting double-digit growth in both earnings and cash flow in 2024. Revenues are now anticipated to be between $6.24 billion and $6.26 billion compared with the previous guidance of $6.25 billion and $6.3 billion, indicating 3% growth from the year-ago level.
Management now projects adjusted net EPS between $3.84 and $3.87 compared with the previous guidance of $3.80 and $3.86. Core revenue growth is anticipated to be 1% for the fourth quarter and the full year. Free cash flow is forecasted to be $1.365 million.
For fourth-quarter 2024, adjusted net EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.11-$1.14. Revenues are expected in the $1.63-$1.65 billion band. Free cash flow is forecasted to be $425 million.
Fortive ramped up its share buyback initiative by repurchasing around 4 million shares in the third quarter, with the anticipated spin-off remaining on schedule, totaling around 6 million shares year to date.
Top Line in Details
Fortive operates under the following three organized segments:
Intelligent Operating Solutions: The segment generated revenues of $661.2 million (contributing 43.1% to total revenues), up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Precision Technologies: Segmental revenues totaled $550.9 million (35.9%), down 0.3% year over year. It is experiencing double-digit order growth.
Advanced Healthcare Solutions: This segment registered revenues of $322.5 million (21%), up 8.3% year over year.
Operating Details
In the reported quarter, gross profit increased 3.2% to $921.3 million on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted operating margin was 27%, extending 90 bps on a year-over-year basis.
Segment-wise, the adjusted operating margins of Intelligent Operating Solutions and Precision Technologies were 32.5% and 26.4%, contracting 50 bps and 70 bps, respectively, year over year.
Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating margin of 26.7% rose 310 bps.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sept. 27, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $811.3 million compared with $644.1 million as of June 28.
As of Sept. 27, 2024, accounts receivables were $912.2 million compared with $934.5 million as of June 28.
Fortive generated an operating cash flow of $459 million for the third quarter compared with $308.9 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $431.2 million compared with $279.7 million in the prior quarter. The company encountered shipment delays that shifted approximately $15 million in deliveries out of the third quarter.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Fortive has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is Fortive (FTV) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fortive (FTV - Free Report) . Shares have added about 11.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fortive due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Fortive Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Fortive reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year.
Revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $1.54 billion. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Core revenues rose 1% year over year.
The year-over-year improvement in the top line was driven by continued momentum in Intelligent Operating Solutions (IOS) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS) along with the orders growth across all segments.
The software business segment experienced high single-digit growth in annual recurring revenues (ARR), while hardware orders were significantly bolstered by subsidiaries Fluke and Tektronix. Fluke introduced five major products in September, leading to a notable increase in orders across most regions. Meanwhile, investments in AI applications are fueling Tektronix’s expansion.
The company raised guidance for 2024 expecting double-digit growth in both earnings and cash flow in 2024. Revenues are now anticipated to be between $6.24 billion and $6.26 billion compared with the previous guidance of $6.25 billion and $6.3 billion, indicating 3% growth from the year-ago level.
Management now projects adjusted net EPS between $3.84 and $3.87 compared with the previous guidance of $3.80 and $3.86. Core revenue growth is anticipated to be 1% for the fourth quarter and the full year. Free cash flow is forecasted to be $1.365 million.
For fourth-quarter 2024, adjusted net EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.11-$1.14. Revenues are expected in the $1.63-$1.65 billion band. Free cash flow is forecasted to be $425 million.
Fortive ramped up its share buyback initiative by repurchasing around 4 million shares in the third quarter, with the anticipated spin-off remaining on schedule, totaling around 6 million shares year to date.
Top Line in Details
Fortive operates under the following three organized segments:
Intelligent Operating Solutions: The segment generated revenues of $661.2 million (contributing 43.1% to total revenues), up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Precision Technologies: Segmental revenues totaled $550.9 million (35.9%), down 0.3% year over year. It is experiencing double-digit order growth.
Advanced Healthcare Solutions: This segment registered revenues of $322.5 million (21%), up 8.3% year over year.
Operating Details
In the reported quarter, gross profit increased 3.2% to $921.3 million on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted operating margin was 27%, extending 90 bps on a year-over-year basis.
Segment-wise, the adjusted operating margins of Intelligent Operating Solutions and Precision Technologies were 32.5% and 26.4%, contracting 50 bps and 70 bps, respectively, year over year.
Advanced Healthcare Solutions’ adjusted operating margin of 26.7% rose 310 bps.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sept. 27, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $811.3 million compared with $644.1 million as of June 28.
As of Sept. 27, 2024, accounts receivables were $912.2 million compared with $934.5 million as of June 28.
Fortive generated an operating cash flow of $459 million for the third quarter compared with $308.9 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $431.2 million compared with $279.7 million in the prior quarter. The company encountered shipment delays that shifted approximately $15 million in deliveries out of the third quarter.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Fortive has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Fortive has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.