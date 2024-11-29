We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BAP or NU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) and Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Credicorp has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that BAP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
BAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.01, while NU has a forward P/E of 32.80. We also note that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66.
Another notable valuation metric for BAP is its P/B ratio of 1.72. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NU has a P/B of 8.44.
Based on these metrics and many more, BAP holds a Value grade of B, while NU has a Value grade of D.
BAP sticks out from NU in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BAP is the better option right now.