NEP Stocks Gains 9.2% in a Fortnight: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?

Units of
NextEra Energy Partners, LP ( NEP Quick Quote NEP - Free Report) have gained 9.2% in a fortnight compared with the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s growth of 7.4%. In the same time frame, the firm also outperformed the broader Zacks Oil-Energy sector’s rally of 2.5%. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. This partnership firm was formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows. NEP continues to focus on long-term contracted clean energy projects with advanced and more reliable technology, lower operating costs, and relatively stable cash flows, consistent with the characteristics of its portfolio. NEP’s Price Performance Chart
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let us delve deeper and find out factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point or if one needs to wait longer for a better entry point for the NEP stock.
Tailwinds for NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners aims to expand existing operations through organic growth and selective acquisitions, which are in sync with the current renewable energy and natural gas pipeline projects in its portfolio. The assets acquired by the firm are providing it with additional long-term investment opportunities. The firm acquired interests in nearly 1,178 MW of long-term contracted renewables and storage from
NextEra Energy ( NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) unit, NextEra Energy Resources (“NEER”). Acquiring assets from NEER and third parties will allow NextEra Energy Partners to expand renewable operations and efficiently serve its customers. NextEra Energy Partners benefits from government incentives, declining installation costs and improving technology. These should help develop its renewable generation capacity and achieve more policy incentives. The renewable assets owned by NextEra Energy Partners are predominantly wind assets. The partnership's total backlog of wind repowering is now 1.6 gigawatts (GW) against its updated target of 1.9 GW. NEP owns a large portfolio of high-quality, long-term contracted clean energy assets and has attractive organic growth from the repowering of its existing portfolio. NextEra Energy Partners has been focused on executing additional wind repowering opportunities in the future, which would provide improved operating performance and higher generation from clean sources. In December 2023, NextEra Energy Partners completed the sale of its Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio for $1.815 billion. The firm aims for a clean energy transition and intends to reach Real Zero carbon emissions in 2025. This initiative has helped NEP become a pure-play investment opportunity in 100% renewable energy. NEP’s Earnings Estimates Trend North
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit indicates year-over-year growth of 300% and 0.35%, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research NEP Raises Unitholder Value
NextEra Energy Partners’ board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of 91.75 cents per common unit for the third quarter, adding up to an annualized rate of $3.67 per common unit. This declaration reflects an annualized increase of nearly 6% from a year earlier.
The firm continues to hike cash distribution for its unit holders. It raised the distribution rate 20 times in the last five years. NEP Units Trade at a Discount
NEP units are trading at a discount compared with its industry. Its price-to-earnings F12M 12.84X is lower than the industry average of 26.92X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Summing Up
The firm will benefit from contributions from its organic assets, asset repowering and acquired assets. NEP’s long-term contracted assets provide earnings visibility.
The company currently has a VGM Score of D, which indicates a soft performance. Therefore, it is better to wait for a while and look for a better entry point. Those who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock would do well to retain it in their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
NEP Stocks Gains 9.2% in a Fortnight: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
Units of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) have gained 9.2% in a fortnight compared with the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s growth of 7.4%. In the same time frame, the firm also outperformed the broader Zacks Oil-Energy sector’s rally of 2.5%.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
This partnership firm was formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects with stable long-term cash flows. NEP continues to focus on long-term contracted clean energy projects with advanced and more reliable technology, lower operating costs, and relatively stable cash flows, consistent with the characteristics of its portfolio.
NEP’s Price Performance Chart
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let us delve deeper and find out factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point or if one needs to wait longer for a better entry point for the NEP stock.
Tailwinds for NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners aims to expand existing operations through organic growth and selective acquisitions, which are in sync with the current renewable energy and natural gas pipeline projects in its portfolio. The assets acquired by the firm are providing it with additional long-term investment opportunities. The firm acquired interests in nearly 1,178 MW of long-term contracted renewables and storage from NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) unit, NextEra Energy Resources (“NEER”). Acquiring assets from NEER and third parties will allow NextEra Energy Partners to expand renewable operations and efficiently serve its customers.
NextEra Energy Partners benefits from government incentives, declining installation costs and improving technology. These should help develop its renewable generation capacity and achieve more policy incentives. The renewable assets owned by NextEra Energy Partners are predominantly wind assets. The partnership's total backlog of wind repowering is now 1.6 gigawatts (GW) against its updated target of 1.9 GW.
NEP owns a large portfolio of high-quality, long-term contracted clean energy assets and has attractive organic growth from the repowering of its existing portfolio. NextEra Energy Partners has been focused on executing additional wind repowering opportunities in the future, which would provide improved operating performance and higher generation from clean sources.
In December 2023, NextEra Energy Partners completed the sale of its Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio for $1.815 billion. The firm aims for a clean energy transition and intends to reach Real Zero carbon emissions in 2025. This initiative has helped NEP become a pure-play investment opportunity in 100% renewable energy.
NEP’s Earnings Estimates Trend North
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit indicates year-over-year growth of 300% and 0.35%, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NEP Raises Unitholder Value
NextEra Energy Partners’ board of directors has declared a quarterly distribution of 91.75 cents per common unit for the third quarter, adding up to an annualized rate of $3.67 per common unit. This declaration reflects an annualized increase of nearly 6% from a year earlier.
The firm continues to hike cash distribution for its unit holders. It raised the distribution rate 20 times in the last five years.
NEP Units Trade at a Discount
NEP units are trading at a discount compared with its industry. Its price-to-earnings F12M 12.84X is lower than the industry average of 26.92X.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Summing Up
The firm will benefit from contributions from its organic assets, asset repowering and acquired assets. NEP’s long-term contracted assets provide earnings visibility.
The company currently has a VGM Score of D, which indicates a soft performance. Therefore, it is better to wait for a while and look for a better entry point.
Those who already own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock would do well to retain it in their portfolios.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.