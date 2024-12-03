Back to top

Company News for Dec 2, 2024

  • Shares of Applied Therapeutics ((APLT - Free Report) ) plummeted 76.3% after the FDA rejected approval for its drug intended to treat a rare genetic metabolic disorder.
  • Target Corporation’s ((TGT - Free Report) ) shares jumped 1.7% on initial reports of an impressive start to Black Friday sales.
  • Shares of Walmart Inc. ((WMT - Free Report) ) rose 0.7% as Black Friday shopping got underway.
  • Apple Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares rose 1% on the broader tech rally.

