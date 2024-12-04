Should You Invest in the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares Biotechnology ETF (
IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/05/2001.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Healthcare - Biotech is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $6.99 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. IBB seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index before fees and expenses.
The ICE Biotechnology Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.45%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.32%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Gilead Sciences Inc (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) accounts for about 9.30% of total assets, followed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ( VRTX Quick Quote VRTX - Free Report) and Amgen Inc ( AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 48.60% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 4.57% so far this year and was up about 15.97% in the last one year (as of 12/03/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $122.90 and $149.47.
The ETF has a beta of 0.74 and standard deviation of 21.94% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 219 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Biotechnology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IBB is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (
FBT Quick Quote FBT - Free Report) tracks NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF ( XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF has $1.19 billion in assets, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $7.39 billion. FBT has an expense ratio of 0.56% and XBI charges 0.35%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
