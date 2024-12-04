CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s ( CF Quick Quote CF - Free Report) shares have gained 13.5% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 3.5% rise over the same time frame. CF has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6.8% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this fertilizer maker.
CF Industries' Stock Up 14% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rise?
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (CF - Free Report) shares have gained 13.5% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 3.5% rise over the same time frame. CF has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6.8% rise over the same period.
Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this fertilizer maker.
Healthy Nitrogen Demand, Lower Gas Costs Aid CF Stock
CF Industries is gaining from the rising global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, which is driven by significant agricultural demand. Industrial demand for nitrogen has also recovered from the pandemic-related disruptions. Global demand is expected to remain strong in the near future due to recovering industrial demand and farmer economics.
High levels of corn planted acres and low nitrogen channel inventories are expected to drive demand for nitrogen in North America. Demand for urea is also likely to remain strong in Brazil on higher corn acres. Demand in India is expected to be driven by favorable weather conditions for crop production.
Strong global nitrogen demand and reduced supply availability supported global nitrogen prices in the third quarter of 2024. CF, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates the global supply-demand balance to remain constructive, as inventories are believed to be below average globally while energy spreads remain significant between North America and high-cost production in Europe.
The company also stands to benefit from lower natural gas prices. It saw a decline in natural gas costs in the third quarter. The average cost of natural gas fell to $2.10 per MMBtu in the quarter from $2.54 per MMBtu in the year-ago quarter. The benefits of reduced gas costs are expected to continue in the fourth quarter.
Earnings estimates for CF have also been going up over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has increased by 5.9%. The consensus estimate for the fourth quarter of 2024 has also been revised 1.9% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.
CF’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
CF currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) and Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings has increased by 20.7% in the past 60 days. MEOH beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 101%. Its shares have gained roughly 11% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s current year earnings is pegged at $2.15, indicating a rise of 36.9% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTA’s current year earnings has increased 3.9% in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied around 26% in the past year.
Ingevity beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missed once. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 95.4%, on average. NGVT’s shares have gained roughly 24% in the past year.