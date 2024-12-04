See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Small Cap I(FCDIX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FCDIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With annual returns of 12.76% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Value L(FLMVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FLMVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With five-year annualized performance of 9.91%, expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Principal Mid Cap J(PMBJX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PMBJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. PMBJX has an expense ratio of 0.78%, management fee of 0.58%, and annual returns of 12.08% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.