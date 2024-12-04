Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 3, 2024

  • Shares of Stellantis N.V. ((STLA - Free Report) ) tumbled 6.3% after the company’s CEO Carlos Tavares stepped down from his role, with the company citing “different views” between the CEO and the Board of Directors as the reason behind his exit.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s ((SMCI - Free Report) ) shares soared 28.7% after a special committee said it did not find any “evidence of misconduct” and the company’s financial statements “materially accurate.” 
  • Shares of Hasbro, Inc. ((HAS - Free Report) ) rose 0.6% as investors monitored its sales results as Black Friday sales got underway. 
  • Netflix, Inc.’s ((NFLX - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.2% on the broader tech rally.

