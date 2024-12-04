We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 46 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Leonardo DRS, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS' full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, DRS has returned 72% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 2.3%. This means that Leonardo DRS, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) . The stock is up 9.4% year-to-date.
In Mercury Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 38% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Leonardo DRS, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.6% so far this year, so DRS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Mercury Systems is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Leonardo DRS, Inc. and Mercury Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.