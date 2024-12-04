We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gildan Activewear (GIL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Gildan Activewear is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 273 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gildan Activewear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIL's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, GIL has moved about 51.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 15.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gildan Activewear is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Honest (HNST - Free Report) . The stock is up 152.4% year-to-date.
For Honest, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gildan Activewear belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.3% so far this year, meaning that GIL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Honest belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #201. The industry has moved +16% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gildan Activewear and Honest as they could maintain their solid performance.