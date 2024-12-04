We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Tecnoglass is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tecnoglass is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGLS' full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, TGLS has moved about 74.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 30.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Tecnoglass is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 43%.
For Urban Outfitters, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Tecnoglass is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.1% this year, meaning that TGLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Urban Outfitters falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +38.4%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Tecnoglass and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.