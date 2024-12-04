We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DRI or BROS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Restaurants sector might want to consider either Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) or Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Both Darden Restaurants and Dutch Bros have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
DRI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.16, while BROS has a forward P/E of 121.11. We also note that DRI has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BROS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45.
Another notable valuation metric for DRI is its P/B ratio of 9.43. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BROS has a P/B of 11.16.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to DRI's Value grade of B and BROS's Value grade of F.
Both DRI and BROS are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DRI is the superior value option right now.