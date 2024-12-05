Should John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (
JHSC Quick Quote JHSC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2017.
The fund is sponsored by John Hancock. It has amassed assets over $537.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.42%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exelixis Inc (
EXEL Quick Quote EXEL - Free Report) accounts for about 0.82% of total assets, followed by Revolution Medicines Inc ( RVMD Quick Quote RVMD - Free Report) and Lumen Technologies Inc ( LUMN Quick Quote LUMN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 7.08% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JHSC seeks to match the performance of the JOHN HANCOCK DIMENSIONAL SMALL CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap Index is designed to comprise a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are smaller than the 750th largest U.S. company but excluding the smallest 4% of U.S. companies at the time of reconstitution.
The ETF return is roughly 18.61% so far this year and it's up approximately 27.39% in the last one year (as of 12/04/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.04 and $43.65.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 20.55% for the trailing three-year period. With about 249 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JHSC is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (
IWM Quick Quote IWM - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF ( IJR Quick Quote IJR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $80.37 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $94.31 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2017.
The fund is sponsored by John Hancock. It has amassed assets over $537.72 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.42%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 21.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Exelixis Inc (EXEL - Free Report) accounts for about 0.82% of total assets, followed by Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD - Free Report) and Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 7.08% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JHSC seeks to match the performance of the JOHN HANCOCK DIMENSIONAL SMALL CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap Index is designed to comprise a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are smaller than the 750th largest U.S. company but excluding the smallest 4% of U.S. companies at the time of reconstitution.
The ETF return is roughly 18.61% so far this year and it's up approximately 27.39% in the last one year (as of 12/04/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.04 and $43.65.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 20.55% for the trailing three-year period. With about 249 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JHSC is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $80.37 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $94.31 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.
Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.