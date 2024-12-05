We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is EZCORP (EZPW - Free Report) . EZPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.
Investors will also notice that EZPW has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EZPW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.62.
Investors should also recognize that EZPW has a P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.07. Over the past 12 months, EZPW's P/B has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.74.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.43.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that EZCORP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.