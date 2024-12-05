We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sony (SONY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Sony (SONY - Free Report) . SONY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 16.06, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.86. Over the last 12 months, SONY's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.50 and as low as 12.83, with a median of 15.40.
SONY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 11.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SONY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 12.49. Over the last 12 months, SONY's PEG has been as high as 11.93 and as low as 3.31, with a median of 3.81.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sony is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SONY feels like a great value stock at the moment.