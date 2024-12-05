We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has SunCoke Energy (SXC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
SunCoke Energy is one of 240 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SunCoke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SXC's full-year earnings has moved 21.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, SXC has moved about 17.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 9.5% on average. This means that SunCoke Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) . The stock is up 133.6% year-to-date.
In YPF Sociedad Anonima's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, SunCoke Energy belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, so SXC is performing better in this area.
YPF Sociedad Anonima, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +7.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SunCoke Energy and YPF Sociedad Anonima. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.