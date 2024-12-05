We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is one of 1022 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRTS' full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that SRTS has returned about 263.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.9%. As we can see, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) . The stock is up 31.6% year-to-date.
For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 86 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, meaning that SRTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 502 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.8%.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Sensus Healthcare, Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.