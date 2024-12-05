We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging CI Financial (CIXXF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
CI Financial Corp. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CI Financial Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIXXF's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CIXXF has moved about 95.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 26.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CI Financial Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 55.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, CI Financial Corp. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 84 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.2% so far this year, meaning that CIXXF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved +32.2% year to date.
CI Financial Corp. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.