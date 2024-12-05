We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ACI Worldwide (ACIW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ACI Worldwide is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACI Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACIW's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ACIW has moved about 84.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 31.6% on average. This means that ACI Worldwide is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI - Free Report) . The stock is up 32.2% year-to-date.
In BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, ACI Worldwide belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.5% so far this year, so ACIW is performing better in this area.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +15.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ACI Worldwide and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.