We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Century (CENX) Up 13.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Century Aluminum (CENX - Free Report) . Shares have added about 13.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Century due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Century Aluminum's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
Century Aluminum logged earnings of 46 cents per share for the third quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The figure compares favorably with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 45 cents and a loss of 3 cents in the previous quarter.
The sequential increase in earnings in the third quarter was due to the recognition of full-year 2023 and year-to-date 2024 Inflation Reduction Act Advanced Manufacturing credits, as well as greater LME aluminum price realization, which was somewhat offset by higher power prices.
Revenues and Shipments
The company reported net sales of $539.1 million, down 1.1% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $587.1 million.
Primary aluminum shipments were 168,775 tons, down around 1.9% year over year.
Financials
At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $32.6 million, down 53.6% year over year.
Net cash used by operating activities was $16.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024.
Outlook
The company forecasts fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the $70 million to $80 million range, driven by lower LME and regional premium prices offset by reduced power costs.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.
The consensus estimate has shifted 318.18% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Century has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Century has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.