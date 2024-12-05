We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OSIS or NVT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components sector have probably already heard of OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) and nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, OSI Systems has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while nVent Electric has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that OSIS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
OSIS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.75, while NVT has a forward P/E of 31.32. We also note that OSIS has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NVT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.03.
Another notable valuation metric for OSIS is its P/B ratio of 3.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NVT has a P/B of 3.92.
Based on these metrics and many more, OSIS holds a Value grade of B, while NVT has a Value grade of D.
OSIS stands above NVT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that OSIS is the superior value option right now.