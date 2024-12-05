Marvell's Q3 Earnings Beat: Will Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?

Marvell Technology ( MRVL Quick Quote MRVL - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share, decisively exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. Quarterly earnings also came ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance of 40 cents (+/- 5 cents). Furthermore, the bottom line increased 4.9% due to higher revenues and effective cost management. Marvell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.8%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Marvell’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.52 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The top line was also above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $1.45 billion (+/- 5%). Third-quarter revenues grew 7% year over year, mainly driven by better sales execution and robust demand for artificial intelligence. Buoyed by better-than-expected performance, Marvell issued impressive guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s strong fourth-quarter outlook highlights its resilience and growth potential in the near term, thus making the stock lucrative for investors. On a year-to-date basis, shares of MRVL have soared 59%, outperforming the Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s return of 30.8%. Marvell’s Q3 End Market Details
Marvell’s top-line growth was supported by impressive performances across its segments, which rose sequentially while the data center segment registered phenomenal growth both year-over-year and quarterly.
Data center revenues of $1.1 billion increased 98% year over year and 25% sequentially. The solid momentum in electro-optics products, custom silicon, storage and switch divisions primarily drove the robust year-over-year and sequential increase. The segment accounted for 73% of the quarter’s total revenues, demonstrating that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market. Our estimate for Data Center’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $1.04 billion.
Revenues from enterprise networking dropped 44% year over year to $150.9 million and accounted for 10% of the total revenues. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the weak demand environment and ongoing inventory correction in this end market. Our estimate for enterprise networking’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $158.7 million.
Carrier infrastructure revenues, which accounted for 6% of the total revenues, plunged 73% year over year to $84.7 million due to a soft demand environment and ongoing inventory correction. Our estimate for the division’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $79.6 million. Carrier and enterprise networking collectively grew 4% sequentially. Automotive/Industrial revenues declined 22% year over year but improved 9% sequentially to $82.9 million due to inventory correction measures adopted by customers of this end market. Revenues from this segment constituted 5% of the total revenues. Our estimate for the Automotive/Industrial’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $79.9 million. Consumer revenues, representing 6% of the total revenues, decreased 43% year over year while growing 9% sequentially to $96.5 million. Our estimate for Consumer’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $89.9 million. Marvell's Q3 Operating Details
Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit of $917.1 million reflected an increase of 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. The non-GAAP gross margin of 60.5% contracted 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis and 140 bps sequentially.
Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $466.9 million compared with $437.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $455.8 million in the previous quarter. Marvell’s non-GAAP operating margin of 29.7% contracted 10 bps year over year. However, it expanded 360 bps sequentially. Marvell’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Nov. 2 2024, MRVL’s cash and cash equivalents were $868.1 million compared with $808.7 million in the previous quarter.
The company’s long-term debt totalled $3.97 billion, slightly lower than the previous quarter’s $3.99 billion. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $536.3 million. Marvell Initiates Guidance for Q4
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Marvell expects revenues to be $1.800 billion (+/- 5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, with a year-over-year improvement of 14.6%. The non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 60%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be $480 million.
The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter to be 59 cents per share (+/-5 cents per share), while the consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at 51 cents. The figure remains unchanged over the past 60 days with a year-over-year improvement of 10.9%. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, MRVL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Agilysys ( AGYS Quick Quote AGYS - Free Report) , AudioEye ( AEYE Quick Quote AEYE - Free Report) and Amphenol ( APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. AGYS and AEYE carry a Zacks Rank #2 each, while APH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. AGYS shares have surged 56.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS’ full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, up by 9.2% over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. AEYE shares have skyrocketed 376% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE’s full-year 2024 earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, up by a couple of pennies over the past 60 days, implying a rise of 376% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. APH shares have rallied 47.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s full-year 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a couple of pennies over the past 60 days, suggesting an increase of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Image: Bigstock
Marvell's Q3 Earnings Beat: Will Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share, decisively exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. Quarterly earnings also came ahead of the midpoint of the company’s guidance of 40 cents (+/- 5 cents). Furthermore, the bottom line increased 4.9% due to higher revenues and effective cost management.
Marvell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.8%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Marvell’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1.52 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The top line was also above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $1.45 billion (+/- 5%). Third-quarter revenues grew 7% year over year, mainly driven by better sales execution and robust demand for artificial intelligence.
Buoyed by better-than-expected performance, Marvell issued impressive guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s strong fourth-quarter outlook highlights its resilience and growth potential in the near term, thus making the stock lucrative for investors.
On a year-to-date basis, shares of MRVL have soared 59%, outperforming the Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s return of 30.8%.
Marvell’s Q3 End Market Details
Marvell’s top-line growth was supported by impressive performances across its segments, which rose sequentially while the data center segment registered phenomenal growth both year-over-year and quarterly.
Data center revenues of $1.1 billion increased 98% year over year and 25% sequentially. The solid momentum in electro-optics products, custom silicon, storage and switch divisions primarily drove the robust year-over-year and sequential increase. The segment accounted for 73% of the quarter’s total revenues, demonstrating that it is currently MRVL’s largest end market. Our estimate for Data Center’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $1.04 billion.
Marvell Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Marvell Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marvell Technology, Inc. Quote
Revenues from enterprise networking dropped 44% year over year to $150.9 million and accounted for 10% of the total revenues. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the weak demand environment and ongoing inventory correction in this end market. Our estimate for enterprise networking’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $158.7 million.
Carrier infrastructure revenues, which accounted for 6% of the total revenues, plunged 73% year over year to $84.7 million due to a soft demand environment and ongoing inventory correction. Our estimate for the division’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $79.6 million. Carrier and enterprise networking collectively grew 4% sequentially.
Automotive/Industrial revenues declined 22% year over year but improved 9% sequentially to $82.9 million due to inventory correction measures adopted by customers of this end market. Revenues from this segment constituted 5% of the total revenues. Our estimate for the Automotive/Industrial’s fiscal third-quarter revenues was pegged at $79.9 million.
Consumer revenues, representing 6% of the total revenues, decreased 43% year over year while growing 9% sequentially to $96.5 million. Our estimate for Consumer’s fiscal second-quarter revenues was pegged at $89.9 million.
Marvell's Q3 Operating Details
Marvell’s non-GAAP gross profit of $917.1 million reflected an increase of 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. The non-GAAP gross margin of 60.5% contracted 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis and 140 bps sequentially.
Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $466.9 million compared with $437.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $455.8 million in the previous quarter.
Marvell’s non-GAAP operating margin of 29.7% contracted 10 bps year over year. However, it expanded 360 bps sequentially.
Marvell’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Nov. 2 2024, MRVL’s cash and cash equivalents were $868.1 million compared with $808.7 million in the previous quarter.
The company’s long-term debt totalled $3.97 billion, slightly lower than the previous quarter’s $3.99 billion.
Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $536.3 million.
Marvell Initiates Guidance for Q4
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Marvell expects revenues to be $1.800 billion (+/- 5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, with a year-over-year improvement of 14.6%. The non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be 60%, while non-GAAP operating expenses are estimated to be $480 million.
The company projects non-GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter to be 59 cents per share (+/-5 cents per share), while the consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at 51 cents. The figure remains unchanged over the past 60 days with a year-over-year improvement of 10.9%.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, MRVL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) , AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) and Amphenol (APH - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector.
AGYS and AEYE carry a Zacks Rank #2 each, while APH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AGYS shares have surged 56.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS’ full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, up by 9.2% over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
AEYE shares have skyrocketed 376% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE’s full-year 2024 earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, up by a couple of pennies over the past 60 days, implying a rise of 376% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
APH shares have rallied 47.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s full-year 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, up by a couple of pennies over the past 60 days, suggesting an increase of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.