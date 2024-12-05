We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) standing at $150.47, reflecting a -1.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.31%.
The the stock of world's biggest maker of health care products has fallen by 3.78% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.79%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.99, indicating a 13.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.54 billion, up 5.37% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.93 per share and revenue of $88.84 billion, which would represent changes of +0.1% and -4.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Johnson & Johnson boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.51.
Meanwhile, JNJ's PEG ratio is currently 2.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.