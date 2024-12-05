Should Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (
XMMO Quick Quote XMMO - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $4.26 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Something to keep in mind is the higher level of volatility that is affiliated with growth stocks. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.34%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.29%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 30.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Emcor Group Inc (
EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) accounts for about 3.46% of total assets, followed by Williams-Sonoma Inc ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) and Reinsurance Group Of America Inc ( RGA Quick Quote RGA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 26.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
XMMO seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 MOMENTUM INDEX before fees and expenses. The S&P Midcap 400 Momentum Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Midcap Index.
The ETF has added roughly 51.04% so far this year and is up about 59.51% in the last one year (as of 12/05/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $83.82 and $136.30.
The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 21.39% for the trailing three-year period. With about 79 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XMMO is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT Quick Quote VOT - Free Report) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( IWP Quick Quote IWP - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $16.12 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $18.64 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
