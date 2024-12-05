We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Accel Entertainment (ACEL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Accel Entertainment is one of 272 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACEL has gained about 17.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 17.1%. This means that Accel Entertainment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Marcus (MCS - Free Report) . The stock is up 53.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Marcus' current year EPS has increased 310.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Accel Entertainment belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.3% this year, meaning that ACEL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Marcus falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.3%.
Accel Entertainment and Marcus could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.