Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Belden (BDC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Belden is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 58.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 21.4% on average. This shows that Belden is outperforming its peers so far this year.
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 122.7%.
For DXP Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #239 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved +19.9% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Belden and DXP Enterprises. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.