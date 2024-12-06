We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Applied Digital Corporation is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Digital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLD's full-year earnings has moved 64.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, APLD has gained about 49% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 26.3%. This means that Applied Digital Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 43.9%.
The consensus estimate for Brookfield Asset Management's current year EPS has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Applied Digital Corporation is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 84 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22% so far this year, meaning that APLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Brookfield Asset Management is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Applied Digital Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management as they attempt to continue their solid performance.