Are Investors Undervaluing Haemonetics (HAE) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) . HAE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.63, which compares to its industry's average of 21.69. Over the last 12 months, HAE's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.56 and as low as 14.32, with a median of 18.28.
We also note that HAE holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HAE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.20. Over the past 52 weeks, HAE's PEG has been as high as 2.26 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.59.
Another notable valuation metric for HAE is its P/B ratio of 4.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HAE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.77. HAE's P/B has been as high as 5.44 and as low as 3.83, with a median of 4.49, over the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that HAE has a P/CF ratio of 17.31. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. HAE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 38.84. HAE's P/CF has been as high as 22.62 and as low as 14.75, with a median of 18.84, all within the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Haemonetics's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HAE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.