Jazz (JAZZ) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (
JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Tops Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates
Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $6.61 per share in the third quarter of 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.47. Earnings rose 37% year over year.
Total revenues in the reported quarter rose 9% year over year to $1.05 billion. Sales of Xywav and Epidiolex drove this upside. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion.
Quarter in Detail
While Jazz reiterated its overall revenue guidance for 2024, the company lowered its revenue prediction for sales in the Oncology franchise.
Total revenues are anticipated in the range of $4-$4.1 billion. The Oncology franchise is expected to record sales in the range of $1.08-$1.13 billion, down from the previous guidance of $1.10-$1.15 billion.
Management maintained its revenue prediction for neuroscience sales in the range of $2.83-$2.93 billion. This guidance also includes royalty revenues from high-sodium oxybate AG, which are expected to cross $200 million.
The company also revised its previously issued EPS guidance. Adjusted earnings are now expected to be in the range of $19.50-$20.60 per share, up from the previous guidance of $19.20-$20.30, primarily driven by strategic pipeline prioritization.
While adjusted SG&A expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $1.19-$1.23 billion (maintained), adjusted R&D expenses are expected to be in the band of $790-$830 million (previously: $810-$850 million).
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.
VGM Scores
Currently, Jazz has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Jazz has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Jazz belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Bristol Myers Squibb (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) , has gained 7.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2024.
Bristol Myers reported revenues of $11.89 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.4%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares with $2 a year ago.
For the current quarter, Bristol Myers is expected to post earnings of $1.48 per share, indicating a change of -12.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.7% over the last 30 days.
Bristol Myers has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.
