Why Is CVS Health (CVS) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CVS Health due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
CVS Health Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CVS Health Corporation posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.09 in the third quarter of 2024, down 50.7% year over year. However, the metric topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The adjusted figure considers certain asset amortization costs, loss on assets held for sale and other adjustments.
On a reported basis, the company’s GAAP earnings were 7 cents per share compared with $1.75 in the prior-year period.
CVS’ Q3 Revenues
Revenues in the third quarter rose 6.3% year over year to $95.43 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. This year-over-year upside was driven by growth in the Health Care Benefits and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.
Detailed Analysis of CVS’ Q3 Earnings Release
Health Services revenues were down 5.9% year over year to $44.13 billion in the reported quarter. This downside was due to the previously announced loss of a large client and continued pharmacy client price improvements. The decline was partially offset by the pharmacy drug mix, increased contributions from the company's healthcare delivery assets and growth in specialty pharmacy.
Total pharmacy claims processed declined 16.5% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared with the prior year, indicating the previously announced loss of a large client.
Revenues in Health’s Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment were up 12.3% year over year to $32.42 billion. The upside was primarily driven by increased prescription volume, including improved contributions from vaccinations and pharmacy drug mix.
Within the Health Care Benefits segment, the company registered revenues worth $33 billion in the third quarter, up 25.5% year over year. This upside was driven by growth in the Medicare and Commercial product lines.
CVS’ Margin Performance
The total cost of sold products fell 3.2% to $52.95 billion in the third quarter. The gross profit rose 21% to $42.48 billion. The gross margin expanded 540 basis points (bps) to 45.2%.
The adjusted operating margin in the quarter under review expanded 542 bps to 44.5%, despite a 6.9% rise in operating expenses to $10.34 billion.
CVS’ Restructuring Program
During the quarter, the company finalized an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. During the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, CVS Health recorded restructuring charges of approximately $1.2 billion.
CVS’ Liquidity Position
CVS Health exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $6.88 billion compared with $12.51 billion at the end of the second quarter. The long-term debt was $59.82 billion compared with $62.64 billion at the end of the second quarter.
The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $7.25 billion compared with $16.06 billion in the year-ago period.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.
The consensus estimate has shifted -38.46% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
Currently, CVS Health has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise CVS Health has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.