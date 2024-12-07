Seeking Crypto Exposure? Use This Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.
Let's take a closer look at the Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Technology theme and analyze a few stocks that the screen returned, such as Riot Platforms (
RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA).
Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Technology

Cryptocurrency is a secure digital currency operating on decentralized blockchain networks, which record transactions transparently in a distributed ledger. This structure makes cryptocurrencies resistant to government interference. Each "block" in the blockchain is chronologically linked, forming a secure "chain."
Blockchain technology has diverse applications beyond cryptocurrencies, including supply chain management, healthcare, finance, and voting systems. Companies in this field range from those developing blockchain infrastructure to firms applying the technology, such as crypto mining operations.
Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital is a publicly traded company that mines Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies while also supporting the blockchain ecosystem. The company is one of the largest Bitcoin miners in North America and one of the biggest holders of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies.
Marathon Digital shares have been red-hot over the last three months, gaining nearly 90% and widely outperforming. The momentum here is certainly uplifting for investors, particularly considering that the stock is down 40% over the last three years overall.
At the end of 2024 Q3, Marathon Digital held 26,747 Bitcoin on its balance sheet, up sharply from 15,174 in the same period last year. Specifically, the company mined 2,070 BTC and purchased 6,210 BTC throughout the period.
Riot Platforms
Riot Blockchain develops, operates, and supports blockchain technologies, primarily focusing on Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure. The company mines Bitcoin in its facilities in central Texas and Kentucky.
RIOT shares have been understandably hot over the last three months, gaining more than 90% and widely outperforming like MARA.
Riot Platforms’ latest set of quarterly results were met with positivity, with the company producing 1,104 BTC throughout the period. Riot Platforms exited the period with 10,427 BTC, all of which were produced via the company’s self-mining operations.
Bottom Line
Upon running the Zacks Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Technology screen, both stocks above – Marathon Digital (
MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) – were returned.
Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Technology
