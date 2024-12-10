Should Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (
RPV Quick Quote RPV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/01/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $2.10 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.06%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 34.10% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, General Motors Co (
GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) accounts for about 4.57% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) and United Airlines Holdings Inc ( UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 27.08% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RPV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.
The ETF return is roughly 17.14% so far this year and it's up approximately 24.46% in the last one year (as of 12/09/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.07 and $97.21.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 18.37% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 95 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RPV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $66.62 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $133.06 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
