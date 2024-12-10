Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (
FNDX Quick Quote FNDX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $17.99 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 4.26% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK/B).
The top 10 holdings account for about 18.98% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNDX seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Large Co. Index before fees and expenses. The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US Large Index measures the performance of large U.S. companies based on their fundamental size and weight.
The ETF has added roughly 21.92% so far this year and was up about 29.28% in the last one year (as of 12/09/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $19.88 and $25.11.
The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 15.58% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 740 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNDX is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $66.62 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $133.06 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013.
The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $17.99 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 4.26% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK/B).
The top 10 holdings account for about 18.98% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
FNDX seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Large Co. Index before fees and expenses. The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US Large Index measures the performance of large U.S. companies based on their fundamental size and weight.
The ETF has added roughly 21.92% so far this year and was up about 29.28% in the last one year (as of 12/09/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $19.88 and $25.11.
The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 15.58% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 740 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNDX is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $66.62 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $133.06 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.