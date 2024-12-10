Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?

Launched on 06/12/2000, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (
IYE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.30 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. IYE seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Energy RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.70%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 98.30% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (
XOM) accounts for about 22.60% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX) and Conocophillips (COP).
The top 10 holdings account for about 67.72% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 11.32% and is up about 15.35% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 12/09/2024), respectively. IYE has traded between $41.90 and $51.38 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 25.94% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 46 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.97 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $36.04 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
